Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo

Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Barclays has halted new job cuts while the coronavirus crisis is ongoing, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: New Job Database Identifies Job Openings That Are Considered Essential Positions During Coronavirus

New Job Database Identifies Job Openings That Are Considered Essential Positions During Coronavirus 01:34

 The University of Denver has created a database of job openings that are considered essential positions during coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnLothian

John Lothian Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo - Reuters https://t.co/7A7CT012hz 3 minutes ago

bitcoinincoins

CryptoCurrency 💯Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness MKT Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo investingcom - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCurre… https://t.co/NKPA10x35W 17 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo https://t.co/Q6ZEfxrXmU https://t.co/wZ7FVkeqZd 24 minutes ago

EINEmployment

EIN Intl Employment Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis - memo https://t.co/rsnrJ6ZJZE 25 minutes ago

high_forex

High Leverage Forex Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis – memo https://t.co/Z3MQlq2pWb 40 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo - https://t.co/hKygkFaDZi 41 minutes ago

WALLSTREETREV

Wallstreet Review Barclays halts new job cuts during coronavirus crisis: memo - https://t.co/9BXOU8OTIb 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.