Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plc announced Tuesday the signing of a letter of intent to develop an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19. Sanofi will contribute its S-protein COVID-19 antigen, which is based on recombinant DNA technology. Further, GSK will contribute its proven pandemic adjuvant technology. The companies plan to initiate phase I clinical trials in the second half of 2020.