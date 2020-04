China data lifts futures as JPMorgan, J&J kick off earnings

Tuesday, 14 April 2020

U.S. stock index futures gained 1% on Tuesday on better-than-expected trade data from China and signs some economies were preparing to ease lockdowns, even as the first batch of earnings reports underlined the hit from the coronavirus outbreak. πŸ‘“ View full article



