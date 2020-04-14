As XFL files for bankruptcy, St. Louis group listed as largest unsecured creditor

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The XFL, the upstart football league that included the St. Louis BattleHawks, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The St. Louis Sports Commission is listed as the creditor with the largest unsecured claim of $1.6 million, according to bankruptcy filings. A spokesman for the commission said the organization did not have any financial dealings with the XFL, adding that he figured the league mistakenly listed St. Louis Sports Commission rather than the St. Louis Convention & Visitors… 👓 View full article

