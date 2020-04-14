Global  

IMF projects India's growth rate at 1.9% in 2020

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9% for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the 1930s due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world. With this subdued forecast, India is likely to record its worst growth performance since the 1991 liberalisation.
