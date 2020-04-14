Statewide committee formed to evaluate reopening Alabama's economy

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A special committee has formed to evaluate when Alabama's economy can get back to business. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said the Alabama Small Business Commission Emergency Task Force has formed a subcommittee that will study when Alabama can reopen its businesses as the coronavirus pandemic eases. The group will present a plan to Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris by April 17. State Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, is the subcommittee's chairman. Committee members include…


