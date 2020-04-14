Global  

Frontier Airlines to revive service in Alabama, launch Orlando route

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Frontier Airlines has reversed a January decision and will remain in Mobile. However, the Mobile Airport Authority said the airline is changing its destination. Starting April 18, Frontier will offer direct flights to Orlando International Airport. According to AL.com, the decision means means that the new mini-terminal that the Airport Authority opened at the Downtown Mobile Airport in 2019 will continue serving at least one client airline. Frontier opened in Mobile with direct flights to Denver…
