Governors are banding together on coronavirus response. That's been the case in the D.C. area from the get-go.

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Two groups of U.S. governors said Monday they are coordinating efforts to gradually restart the economies in their states. While there’s been no formal pact between leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the three jurisdictions have been more or less working together nearly from the start of the coronavirus pandemic. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Ralph Northam of Virginia issued a joint statement on March 23 that said they are working in concert on social-distancing…
