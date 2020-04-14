Lingo Media's ELL Technologies revamps e-learning language platform with new features for teachers and distributors Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Lingo Media Corporation (CVE:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) said its ELL Technologies Ltd subsidiary has enhanced its language learning platform with new features, including additional resources for teachers and white label capacity for distributors and customers. Chief among the new features is ELL’s Studio App, which lets students practice pronunciation using their mobile devices and provides instant feedback to help them improve. The app builds on the company’s Studio Desktop and Speak2Me features by integrating anytime access, progress tracking and teacher monitoring capabilities. For teachers, ELL has added file assignment and lesson assignment features, which let teachers supplement the regular curriculum by assigning additional content to specific students. READ: Lingo Media's subsidiary ELL Technologies signs customer in Ecuador For its white label business and other customers, there are new interface customization options available for institutions or course providers to add their own logos, colors and course descriptions. "Constant innovation is the lifeblood of our business and our key differentiator in successfully growing our global footprint," Lingo CEO Gali Bar-Ziv said in a statement. "We constantly listen to our distribution network and our clients and strive to continue to invest and innovate to introduce new tools that will deliver measurable learning results." On the client front, ELL’s new admin management tool helps distributors stay on top of their client relationships through monitoring of license inventory and other metrics. The company said it will continue to release new product features throughout 2020, on top of its expanding library of content. Lingo Media, based in Toronto, provides both online and print-based solutions through ELL Technologies and its other subsidiary, Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for English language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel§ 👓 View full article

