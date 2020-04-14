CUI Global subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems wins contract for biomethane-to-grid plant for UK water industry Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) said its wholly-owned subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Ltd has been awarded a contract by a major UK energy provider to design, produce and commission its first-ever biomethane-to-grid plants for the UK water industry. The contract calls for the provision of an initial biomethane Grid Entry Unit (GEU) followed by a second unit, both to be delivered in 2020. Each unit is valued at approximately $550,000. The client audited and assessed Orbital's technical, innovation and support capabilities to create a long-term partnership in providing biomethane solutions, the company said in a statement. READ: CUI Global completes merger of utility-scale solar company Reach Construction CUI Global said the client awarded the contracts on the strength of Orbital's 100% success rate in achieving 'gas-to-grid' deadlines and its world-class design, manufacturing and technical support facilities. The award follows on the heels of Orbital's acquisition of: A biomethane GEU upgrade project with an existing customer. A comprehensive service contract to cover 9 GEUs (including servicing GEUs built by other OEMs). A standalone propane enrichment system for a biomethane GEU in France – the company's first biomethane project in Western Europe. In addition, Orbital is completing upgrade works on the Poundbury Renewable Energy Plant which was commissioned in December 2012. Poundbury is the UK's first full-scale Anaerobic Digester and Biomethane-to-Grid Plant, providing renewable gas direct to the local community. The plant provides enough renewable gas for 56,000 new homes in the summer and 4,000 in the winter and was the first plant in the UK to inject renewable gas directly into the local distribution network on a full-scale basis. Orbital's GEU and proprietary technology have been continuously operating at Poundbury since its commissioning. "These orders along with the project portfolio demonstrate that the renewable energy industry in both the UK and Europe continue to recognize and value Orbital's technical expertise in the field of biomethane and renewable energy production,” Tony Wimpenny, Orbital UK's managing director said in a statement. “We've identified the green energy space as a strategic pillar of our growth plan, in-line with toughening global governmental decarbonization targets, leveraging our strength and reputation in this field." CUI Global CEO Jim O'Neil commented: "Orbital has consistently demonstrated its excellence and technical know-how in this market sector. Our track record of achievement, world-class facilities and innovative technologies has enabled us to develop these relationships. We are looking forward to enhancing our partnerships and our presence in this exciting renewable/alternative energy marketplace in 2020 and beyond." CUI Global, based in Houston, also owns CUI Inc, a digital platform provider for the networking and telecom sectors. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

