JPMorgan profit dives as banks brace for coronavirus-led loan defaults

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
JPMorgan Chase & Co's profit plunged by more than two-thirds in the first quarter as the largest U.S. bank put aside nearly $7 billion in reserves to protect it from a wave of potential loan defaults in the months ahead.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Health crisis slams profits at JPMorgan, Wells Fargo

Health crisis slams profits at JPMorgan, Wells Fargo 01:11

 Quarterly profit plummeted at JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, as two of the U.S.' largest banks set aside massive reserves to cover loans that may go bust amid the health crisis that has shut down businesses and put millions of people out of work. Fred Katayama reports.

