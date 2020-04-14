A Bank of America survey found 93% of global fund managers expect a 2020 recession

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Bank of America's April global fund manager survey found that 93% expect a global recession in 2020.

· The monthly survey noted extreme investor pessimism in April with cash levels jumping to 5.9%, the highest level since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

· In addition, investors think global GDP cuts are largely over but global... · Bank of America's April global fund manager survey found that 93% expect a global recession in 2020.· The monthly survey noted extreme investor pessimism in April with cash levels jumping to 5.9%, the highest level since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.· In addition, investors think global GDP cuts are largely over but global 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: LiveMint - Published 1 week ago Clear that we have entered recession IMF chief amid global downturn 02:33 Clear that we have entered recession IMF chief amid global downturn