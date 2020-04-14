Global  

A Bank of America survey found 93% of global fund managers expect a 2020 recession

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
A Bank of America survey found 93% of global fund managers expect a 2020 recession· Bank of America's April global fund manager survey found that 93% expect a global recession in 2020.
· The monthly survey noted extreme investor pessimism in April with cash levels jumping to 5.9%, the highest level since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
· In addition, investors think global GDP cuts are largely over but global...
