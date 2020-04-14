Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 3M could double respirator production with help from Cummins factory

3M could double respirator production with help from Cummins factory

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
3M Co. is working with engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. to double its production of filters used in 3M's powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs), the companies said Tuesday. Using a 3M design, employees in Cummin's facility in Neillsville, Wis., will use equipment made for producing diesel engine filters to make the PAPR filters. After assembly and testing, the filters will be sent to 3M's PAPR manufacturing plant in Valley, Neb. Cummins is expecting to start production of the high efficiency…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.