3M could double respirator production with help from Cummins factory

3M Co. is working with engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. to double its production of filters used in 3M's powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs), the companies said Tuesday. Using a 3M design, employees in Cummin's facility in Neillsville, Wis., will use equipment made for producing diesel engine filters to make the PAPR filters. After assembly and testing, the filters will be sent to 3M's PAPR manufacturing plant in Valley, Neb. Cummins is expecting to start production of the high efficiency… 👓 View full article

