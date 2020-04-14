Dubbel Dutch boutique hotel continues to plan for June opening
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Despite many hotels closing their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubbel Dutch, a 17-room independent boutique hotel in Milwaukee's historic Charles A. Koeffler Jr. House, continues to plan for a June 2020 opening. The hotel, at the 817-819 N. Marshall St., originally reported in January 2020 that it would open in May. Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development, Andy Braatz of Braatz Building and Patrick Jones of Ramsey Jones Architects are the developers on the project. The team members were also…