Right on to a write-on postcard campaign to spread joy from Wichita

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A Wichita printing company is spreading encouragement and gratitude during the COVID-19 pandemic. POD Print has printed thousands of postcards that are being distributed free from local essential businesses. Takers can send thank-you notes or notes of encouragement anywhere for the price of a 35-cent postcard stamp. "Our hope is that we can come together and support each other by simply sharing a smile and a thank you," said co-owner Grace Rishel. The postcards come in six designs. 👓 View full article

