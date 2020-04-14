Southwest Airlines slashes capacity by nearly 50% in June
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Southwest Airlines made further adjustments to its schedule through June 27, a company executive said in a blog post Tuesday. Previously, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) had made adjustments to its schedule through June 5. The new schedule adjustments come during what is normally the start of the busy summer travel season. Southwest is cutting nearly 50% of flights, roughly 2,000 a day, from its network in June. "We're building plans that reflect forecasts both for diminished demand and potential…