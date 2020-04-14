Longtime federal judge and former St. Louis attorney dies

Global  

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Federal Judge Charles Shaw died Sunday. He was 75. Shaw had served on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri since 1993 and achieved senior status in 2010. Other roles included being a state circuit judge in the city of St. Louis, assistant U.S. attorney, and lawyer at the Lashly Carothers Law Firm and National Labor Relations Board. He was a graduate of Sumner High School, Harris Stowe Teachers College (bachelor's degree), University of Missouri-Columbia (MBA) and Catholic…
