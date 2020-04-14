Global  

Breaking down homeowners liability insurance coverage for coronavirus-related claims

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus has quickly spurred significant changes in most people’s daily lives and routines. In light of the widespread closure of public places and a growing number of safer-at-home orders, nearly everyone has found themselves spending much more time at home. Residential deliveries have surged, and many Americans have construed social distancing guidelines to permit small gatherings of friends and families inside homes. But what if an insured with coronavirus exposes someone to the virus?…
