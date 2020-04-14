Global  

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store week ending April 12th

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH

4. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Pulse Oximeter - Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor App, digiDoc Technologies AS

8. Apocalypse Inc., Evobucks.com Inc

9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc

3. Go Knots 3D, Rollic Games

4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

6. Google Classroom, Google LLC

7. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

8. Door Dash - Food Delivery, DoorDash, Inc.

9. Google Duo, Google LLC

10. Instacart, Maplebear Inc

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate Savage, Interactive Pty Ltd

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios

3. Google Classroom, Google LLC

4. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC

5. Hypermarket 3D, Suji Games

6. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Google Chrome, Google LLC

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Fishdom, Playrix
