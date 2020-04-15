Global  

Eppo: Oil prices likely to stay low

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Energy Policy and Planning Office (Eppo) estimates that global oil prices will stay low, even though major oil producers agreed to cut production last week.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Says Actual Cut Of Oil Output Will Be Double The Amount Currently Agreed On

Trump Says Actual Cut Of Oil Output Will Be Double The Amount Currently Agreed On 00:32

 The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries, said they agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd. President Donald Trump said the OPEC+ group of oil producers might cut output by 20 million barrels per day (bpd). According to Reuters, they are cutting production...

