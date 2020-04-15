Inslee issues new proclamations on criminal statutes and wage garnishments as part of coronavirus response Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

One proclamation temporarily suspends statutes allowing the collection of judgments on consumer debt, including garnishments of bank accounts and wage garnishments, according to a statement from the governor's office. 👓 View full article

