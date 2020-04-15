Global  

Inslee issues new proclamations on criminal statutes and wage garnishments as part of coronavirus response

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
One proclamation temporarily suspends statutes allowing the collection of  judgments on consumer debt, including garnishments of bank accounts and wage garnishments, according to a statement from the governor's office.
