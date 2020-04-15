Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Exclusive: J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources

Exclusive: J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
J.C. Penney Co Inc is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic forced the U.S. retailer to temporarily shut its 850 department stores, upending its turnaround plans, according to people familiar with the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sodagrrl

Baby It's Code Outside 🐦 RT @Reuters: Exclusive: J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources https://t.co/xRT9UGLMTP https://t.co/gzBfsr5NK5 2 minutes ago

homerh

Homer H. Hillis, Jr. Exclusive: J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources https://t.co/5nX0IFdjcY via… https://t.co/7IaT2tIiZk 6 minutes ago

TheRealCarl__

Carl 🧢 RT @ReutersBiz: Exclusive: J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources https://t.co/Irx8BGATpg https://t.co/8W2wHT… 6 minutes ago

TrendRockCap

Trendrock Capital Management RT @YahooFinance: J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade: Reuters https://t.co/JyAmd8AiX4 https://t.co/xbF9TQ7gwo 9 minutes ago

caa1000

Carol Alfonso 🇵🇷😷 #StayAtHome RT @juancpedreira: BREAKING: J.C. Penney Co is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic forced the U.S. re… 17 minutes ago

keithwoolcock

keith woolcock RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources - Reuters https://t.co/r4jc8Xcihw 18 minutes ago

mpanjakakely

Titi Mpanjakakely RT @ReutersWorld: Exclusive: J.C. Penney explores bankruptcy as hopes for recovery fade - sources https://t.co/52OUyeyQO1 https://t.co/aVuF… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.