Major Airlines Reach Deal With US Treasury On Payroll Aid

RTTNews Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Major US airlines agreed to general terms with the U.S. Treasury regarding their participation in the Payroll Support Program that will prevent layoffs in the airline industry hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
