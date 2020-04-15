Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and base their actions on scientific advice.

With Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark already lifting some lockdown measures, the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, was rushing out its roadmap for members of the world’s biggest trade bloc to coordinate an exit from the lockdowns, which they expect should take several months.

Some 80,000 people have now died in Europe from the disease — about two-thirds of the global toll — according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The commission said those scientists should be relied upon to guide national exit strategies in the weeks and months to come.

Brussels is deeply concerned about the damage that could be done if each EU nation charts its own course, given the panic that reined after the pandemic first spread in Italy, with unannounced border closures that sparked massive traffic jams and export bans that deprived hard-hit countries of medical equipment.

And the EU is very much split in its approach. France this week renewed its locksown until May 11, and Belgium appears headed in a similar direction. Spain also recently renewed its state of emergency for the second time for an additional two weeks.

In a draft of its roadmap, seen by The Associated Press, the EU commission says easing restrictions will “unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases.” It warns that this should only happen when the spread of the disease has dropped for some time and when hospitals can cope with more patients.

While the commission, which proposes EU laws and ensures that they are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WOWK13News

WOWK 13 News EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos https://t.co/UEL8Yz8fmv 19 seconds ago

uss34mlb

uss34mlb RT @KkruegerWPLG: EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos https://t.co/MHdcg6QNIc 4 minutes ago

KkruegerWPLG

Kristi Krueger EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos https://t.co/MHdcg6QNIc 10 minutes ago

aritzparra

Aritz Parra EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos @AP_Europe https://t.co/Lb6nXPRrzN 12 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit EU to unveil virus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos https://t.co/gqMvsoqH3n 15 minutes ago

mikaelruud

Mikael Ruud Brussels drops lockdown exit plan after anger from capitals – POLITICO - countries such as Austria, the Czech Repu… https://t.co/7DxZmFlWhD 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.