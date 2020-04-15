Homeowners cry foul over COVID-19 restrictions in Dare County in North Carolina's Outer Banks Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A group of out-of-state residents who own property in Dare County in the Outer Banks are suing over the county's state-of-emergency order that prohibits non-residents from entering the county. 👓 View full article

