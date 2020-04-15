Global  

Wipro Q4 net profit falls nearly 6% to Rs 2,345 crore

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Software services exporter Wipro on Wednesday reported a 5.93 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The Bengaluru-based company posted a net profit of Rs 2,345 crore as against a net profit of Rs 2,493 posted same period last year.
