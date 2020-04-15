Boeing Lost 150 Max Jet Orders In March

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

In March, customers of Boeing Co. cancelled 150 orders for 737 Max aircraft, amid the worsening crisis due to coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, multiple reports said. The cancellations for Boeing's best-selling aircraft, which has been grounded since last year after fatal crashes, follow weak demand for air travel as majority of airlines across the world have halted their operations. 👓 View full article

