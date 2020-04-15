Global  

Boeing Lost 150 Max Jet Orders In March

RTTNews Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
In March, customers of Boeing Co. cancelled 150 orders for 737 Max aircraft, amid the worsening crisis due to coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, multiple reports said. The cancellations for Boeing's best-selling aircraft, which has been grounded since last year after fatal crashes, follow weak demand for air travel as majority of airlines across the world have halted their operations.
