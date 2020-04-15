Global  

Chile's LATAM Airlines plans to suspend 2019 dividend due to coronavirus crisis

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The board of South America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group , plans to suspend a $57 million dividend payment tied to the company's 2019 profits to preserve cash to weather the new coronavirus crisis, it said on Tuesday night.
