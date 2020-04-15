Chile's LATAM Airlines plans to suspend 2019 dividend due to coronavirus crisis Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The board of South America's largest carrier, LATAM Airlines Group , plans to suspend a $57 million dividend payment tied to the company's 2019 profits to preserve cash to weather the new coronavirus crisis, it said on Tuesday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ace Holly j Blu RT @ReutersBiz: Chile's LATAM Airlines plans to suspend 2019 dividend due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/dy2eJ2W7xI https://t.co/ZfywtU… 22 seconds ago J.Hilde RT @Reuters: Chile's LATAM Airlines plans to suspend 2019 dividend due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/p88gIoboPD https://t.co/QeNt9XX4Bx 3 minutes ago Reuters Business Chile's LATAM Airlines plans to suspend 2019 dividend due to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/dy2eJ2W7xI https://t.co/ZfywtU9tWO 4 minutes ago