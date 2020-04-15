Deloitte UK says cutting partner pay to preserve jobs in pandemic Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Global accounting and consulting company Deloitte said partners at its UK arm would have their pay cut by a fifth this year to protect jobs during the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

