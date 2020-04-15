McDonald's China Apologizes For Banning Black People

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

McDonald's in China has apologized and closed a restaurant for issuing a notice banning black people from entering amid the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, multiple reports said. The fast food chain said the ban on black people was not representative of its inclusive values. The incident happened in the industrial city of Guangzhou, where China's largest African communities reside. 👓 View full article

