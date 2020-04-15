McDonald's China Apologizes For Banning Black People
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () McDonald's in China has apologized and closed a restaurant for issuing a notice banning black people from entering amid the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, multiple reports said. The fast food chain said the ban on black people was not representative of its inclusive values. The incident happened in the industrial city of Guangzhou, where China's largest African communities reside.
72% of people in Chicago who have died from COVID-19 are African Americans. But according to Business Insider, black people make up just 30% of the city's population. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has created a "racial equity rapid response team" to investigate how to respond to the disproportionate...
