US retail sales plummeted a record 8.7% in March as the coronavirus lockdown froze spending

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· US retail sales fell a record 8.7% in March, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The previous record slump was a 3.8% fall in November 2008.

· The report shows how sharply consumer spending has fallen off during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown and ban of non-essential business in the US.

· US retail sales fell a record 8.7% in March, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The previous record slump was a 3.8% fall in November 2008.· The report shows how sharply consumer spending has fallen off during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown and ban of non-essential business in the US.· The decline was



