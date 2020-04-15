US retail sales plummeted a record 8.7% in March as the coronavirus lockdown froze spending
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () · US retail sales fell a record 8.7% in March, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The previous record slump was a 3.8% fall in November 2008.
· The report shows how sharply consumer spending has fallen off during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown and ban of non-essential business in the US.
· The decline was...
