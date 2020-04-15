Global  

US retail sales plummeted a record 8.7% in March as the coronavirus lockdown froze spending

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
US retail sales plummeted a record 8.7% in March as the coronavirus lockdown froze spending· US retail sales fell a record 8.7% in March, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The previous record slump was a 3.8% fall in November 2008. 
· The report shows how sharply consumer spending has fallen off during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown and ban of non-essential business in the US. 
· The decline was...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus

US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus 01:00

 US March Retail Sales Took a Record Blow Due to Coronavirus According to the Commerce Department, March retail sales took an 8.7 percent nosedive. The decline exceeded economists' predictions of an 8 percent fall for March. Two thirds of all economic activity in the U.S. is comprised of consumer...

