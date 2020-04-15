Global  

Bill Gates, in rebuke of Trump, calls WHO funding cut during pandemic ‘as dangerous as it sounds’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization as “dangerous,” saying the payments should continue particularly during the global coronavirus pandemic. “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates tweeted early Wednesday. “Their work is […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds'

Bill Gates Says Trump's Halt Of WHO Funding 'As Dangerous As It Sounds' 00:45

 Bill Gates slammed President Trump.

