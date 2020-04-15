5 things to know: J.C. Penney reportedly considers bankruptcy
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Welcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Trouble for J.C. Penney? J.C. Penney Co. Inc. is exploring filing for bankruptcy amid the effects of COVID-19, according to our colleagues at the Dallas Business Journal. Citing a report from Reuters, the DBJ article says the move could help the retailer rework its “unsustainable” finances and save money on debt payments. J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) has four stores in the Sacramento area, all of which are temporarily closed…