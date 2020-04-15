5 things to know: J.C. Penney reportedly considers bankruptcy

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Welcome to Wednesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Trouble for J.C. Penney? J.C. Penney Co. Inc. is exploring filing for bankruptcy amid the effects of COVID-19, according to our colleagues at the Dallas Business Journal. Citing a report from Reuters, the DBJ article says the move could help the retailer rework its "unsustainable" finances and save money on debt payments. J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) has four stores in the Sacramento area, all of which are temporarily closed…


