Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg

Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg

BBC News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A charter plane bringing Romanians to harvest British crops will arrive in the UK on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THISISTHESIXXX

bonnie 🌴 RT @Steeler2206: Omg Brexit Twitter reacting to Eastern Europeans being flown over to the UK to pick fruit is just...***😂😂😂😂 https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

DragonMage24

Dragon mage Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg https://t.co/oHr8qtJJ07 #mssnews 5 minutes ago

nicnic167

Nic Robinson RT @Germans4indyref: Thought this was why Farage and Johnson were so desperate to leave the EU? Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fr… 5 minutes ago

RosaL100

Rosa Lichtenstein BBC News - Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg in the UK https://t.co/vtTBS3YfPG 6 minutes ago

hardcandyM

Manuela 🎀 RT @EUflagmafia: Leave voters should be picking fruit and cutting cauliflowers in winter at 6.30 in the morning because brexit means brexit… 8 minutes ago

AkadiMagazine

AKADi Magazine RT @BBCBusiness: Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg https://t.co/GS2JekpjNF 11 minutes ago

m_owen99

Mike Owen Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg. What*** is this the country is in lockdown no in no out… https://t.co/vP87vmUQpL 17 minutes ago

ChesCure

CHES MARCO HOLISTIC CURE REFLEXOLOGY HEALING YOGA Eastern Europeans to be flown in to pick fruit and veg https://t.co/uhqbOiMbLB 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.