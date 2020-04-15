Stimulus checks to bear Trump's name in unprecedented move

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to tens of millions of Americans around the country, in an unprecedented move finalized this week, two administration officials said Wednesday.



“President Donald J. Trump” will appear on the left side in the memo section of the paper checks, the officials said. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.



Both said that checks would not be delayed as a result of the decision, which was first reported by The Washington Post. It was unclear whether the printing of the checks had already begun.



It would be the first time a president's name appears on an IRS check, annual refund check or other stimulus check distributed by the government. The checks are signed by civil servants to ensure government payments are nonpartisan. A president is not an authorized signer for money sent by the U.S. Treasury.



Earlier this month, Trump denied wanting to signs the checks when he was asked about published reports stating the opposite.



“No. Me sign? No,” Trump said at an April 3 briefing. “There’s millions of checks. I’m going to sign them? No. It’s a Trump administration initiative. But do I want to sign them? No.”



The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law at the end of last month aimed at combating the economic free-fall caused by shutdown orders in the coronavirus pandemic.



A memo obtained last week by the AP from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely this week. The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax


