Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Stimulus checks to bear Trump's name in unprecedented move

Stimulus checks to bear Trump's name in unprecedented move

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to tens of millions of Americans around the country, in an unprecedented move finalized this week, two administration officials said Wednesday.

“President Donald J. Trump” will appear on the left side in the memo section of the paper checks, the officials said. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plans.

Both said that checks would not be delayed as a result of the decision, which was first reported by The Washington Post. It was unclear whether the printing of the checks had already begun.

It would be the first time a president's name appears on an IRS check, annual refund check or other stimulus check distributed by the government. The checks are signed by civil servants to ensure government payments are nonpartisan. A president is not an authorized signer for money sent by the U.S. Treasury.

Earlier this month, Trump denied wanting to signs the checks when he was asked about published reports stating the opposite.

“No. Me sign? No,” Trump said at an April 3 briefing. “There’s millions of checks. I’m going to sign them? No. It’s a Trump administration initiative. But do I want to sign them? No.”

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law at the end of last month aimed at combating the economic free-fall caused by shutdown orders in the coronavirus pandemic.

A memo obtained last week by the AP from the House Ways and Means Committee says the IRS will make about 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit in mid-April, likely this week. The IRS has direct deposit information for these individuals from their 2018 or 2019 tax...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: In Unprecedented Move, Treasury Dept Makes It Look Like Your Coronavirus Relief Check Is From Trump

In Unprecedented Move, Treasury Dept Makes It Look Like Your Coronavirus Relief Check Is From Trump 01:08

 While Congress passed an unprecedented $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, it’s President Trump who is slapping his name on paper checks sent to individuals in another move not seen before. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKBN

WKBN 27 First News Stimulus checks to bear Trump’s name in unprecedented move https://t.co/TvXeIBCgRs https://t.co/JbPmlA45eI 48 seconds ago

Shrewsy19

#FreeKeeb RT @ABC7Chicago: President Donald Trump's name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to… 4 minutes ago

ERosenquest

Eugene Rosenquest RT @news6wkmg: President Donald Trump’s name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be sending to te… 4 minutes ago

DariusRadzius

Darius Radzius RT @1010WINS: Trump's name to be printed on millions of #coronavirus stimulus checks in unprecedented move https://t.co/rbhBr0zSc3 https://… 6 minutes ago

bear_byte

BearByte RT @RepSwalwell: Count me as someone who doesn’t care if @realDonaldTrump scribbles his goofy signature all over a stimulus check and stick… 7 minutes ago

wendellshaw5

#No Country 4 Old Men RT @GhostTrumps: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 IF YOU HATE TRUMP SO MUCH YOU LEFTIST LUNATIC TWATS, THEN YOU CAN’T POSSIBLY CASH YOUR CHECK! 😂😂 WHOS BITCHES… 8 minutes ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago President Donald Trump's name will be printed on the stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service will be send… https://t.co/ksXndzdeMu 9 minutes ago

wendellshaw5

#No Country 4 Old Men RT @GhostTrumps: HEY DEMOCRATS! WHOS BITCHES ARE YOU? COMEON NOW, WHOS BITCHES ARE YOU? YOU ARE TRUMPS BITCHES! SAY IT! SAY IT BECAUS… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.