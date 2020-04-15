Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue

Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration plans to buy milk and meat from U.S. farmers as part of an initial $15.5 billion effort to help them weather the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IUswim

fred schuster RT @ReutersAg: Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue https://t.co/ArRatkFnlA 6 minutes ago

PUStudiesFood

princetonstudiesfood Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue https://t.co/DaFzEUkJuK 23 minutes ago

DairyHerd

DairyHerd Management The Trump administration plans to buy milk and meat from U.S. farmers as part of an initial $15.5 billion effort to… https://t.co/RUQejBurcb 32 minutes ago

shrill_falsetto

Stephen Williamson RT @JornalAgroN: Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t… 1 hour ago

Xyz99p

xyz99p How very Socialist of him: Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus https://t.co/d7cq5nIQb0 2 hours ago

ecclesias

Kathy NJ RT @88weighted: Ronnie Reagan said Govt was the problem, not the solution: Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit… 2 hours ago

JornalAgroN

Jornal AgroNegócio Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/FYL6aXaLDt 2 hours ago

kinderjw

Jimmy W. Kinder Trump administration aims to buy milk, meat to help farmers hit by coronavirus: Perdue https://t.co/m8SXIqeoyU 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.