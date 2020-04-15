Global  

Oil prices fall after U.S. sees record crude storage build

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Oil prices sank on Wednesday after the United States reported its biggest weekly build of crude oil inventories on record, while forecasts showed global demand crumbling to its worst levels in a quarter of a century.
