Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work

Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Auto parts maker Marelli and unions agreed on Wednesday on a package of health and security measures to allow the company to gradually resume its Italian operations when Rome eases lockdown restrictions, they said in separate statements.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Prabhat_M_

Prabhat Mishra RT @A_M_A_R_Biswas: Auto parts maker Marelli and unions agreed on Wednesday on a package of health and security measures to allow the compa… 4 days ago

A_M_A_R_Biswas

Amar Biswas Auto parts maker Marelli and unions agreed on Wednesday on a package of health and security measures to allow the c… https://t.co/V3LKG0UL8g 5 days ago

VirdiRanjeet

sensible banda RT @HTAutotweets: Measures agreed with Marelli include the sanitisation of premises and providing masks to workers among others https://t.… 5 days ago

mrcarwale

Mr Car Wale Auto Parts Maker Marelli, Unions Agree Upon Measures To Enable Return To Work https://t.co/DULua2sxB4 https://t.co/Cnn2KFeZM6 5 days ago

HTAutotweets

HT Auto Measures agreed with Marelli include the sanitisation of premises and providing masks to workers among others… https://t.co/fDcdBbN0Zr 5 days ago

ETAuto

ET Auto ETAuto | Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work https://t.co/D3Qqr1iB07 5 days ago

GoNewsIndia1

GoNews Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work, Auto News, ET Auto https://t.co/viu7VYbce8 https://t.co/5BurA8q1MW 5 days ago

benklayman

Ben Klayman Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work https://t.co/rCnJ6rVskE 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.