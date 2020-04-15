Auto parts maker Marelli, unions agree measures to enable return to work Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Auto parts maker Marelli and unions agreed on Wednesday on a package of health and security measures to allow the company to gradually resume its Italian operations when Rome eases lockdown restrictions, they said in separate statements. 👓 View full article

