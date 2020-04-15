Fifth Third, U.S. Bank, other banks’ sites go down due to stimulus check traffic
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Customers’ online and mobile access to their accounts was unavailable at times Wednesday morning at Fifth Third Bank, U.S. Bank and other large banks as customers looked to see if they’ve received federal stimulus checks yet. “We are currently experiencing intermittent and temporary issues with some of our applications,” Fifth Third spokesman Ed Loyd told me. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore these services for affected customers. We apologize for the inconvenience and…