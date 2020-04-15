Global  

Fifth Third, U.S. Bank, other banks’ sites go down due to stimulus check traffic

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Customers’ online and mobile access to their accounts was unavailable at times Wednesday morning at Fifth Third Bank, U.S. Bank and other large banks as customers looked to see if they’ve received federal stimulus checks yet. “We are currently experiencing intermittent and temporary issues with some of our applications,” Fifth Third spokesman Ed Loyd told me. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore these services for affected customers. We apologize for the inconvenience and…
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: COVID-19 stimulus checks hit bank accounts

COVID-19 stimulus checks hit bank accounts 02:05

 COVID-19 stimulus checks hit bank accounts

