Customers’ online and mobile access to their accounts was unavailable at times Wednesday morning at Fifth Third Bank, U.S. Bank and other large banks as customers looked to see if they’ve received federal stimulus checks yet. “We are currently experiencing intermittent and temporary issues with some of our applications,” Fifth Third spokesman Ed Loyd told me. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore these services for affected customers. We apologize for the inconvenience and…

Tweets about this Mark J. Westpfahl U.S. Bank, Fifth Third, PNC, BB&T, SunTrust and numerous other online banking options go down as Covid 19 stimulus… https://t.co/5iIve6ctxB 8 minutes ago Matthew RT @BusinessCourier: The outages have frustrated customers trying to access accounts, but bankers say the problems are temporary. https://t… 45 minutes ago Cincinnati Business Courier The outages have frustrated customers trying to access accounts, but bankers say the problems are temporary. https://t.co/4mtksOYba7 57 minutes ago GWIII Fifth Third, U.S. Bank, other banks’ sites go down due to stimulus check traffic https://t.co/GxEQlEdhUt via @BusinessCourier 1 hour ago Erica That explains that. https://t.co/hoTe99roOo 1 hour ago Joseph Spirk @Cameron_M95 Literally cannot wait to switch to any other bank but Fifth Third lol 2 hours ago Meg Garner NEW: It hasn't been smooth sailing this morning for banks as millions rush to see if they received stimulus checks,… https://t.co/KZGp4XdRPy 2 hours ago Chrisko @GregIacurci This is largely a bank specific issue! Do the research and one finds quickly that it is not an SBA iss… https://t.co/drtCpDvw6W 3 hours ago