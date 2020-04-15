Global  

Oil prices fall after record U.S. crude storage build

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Oil prices sank on Wednesday after the United States reported a 19 million-barrel increase in inventories, the biggest weekly build ever, while forecasts showed global demand crumbling to its lowest levels in a quarter of a century due to the coronavirus pandemic.
 Oil prices dropped again Wednesday despite the recent deal to slash output.

