IRS site to track stimulus payment now live, joining 3 others of interest to Arizonans Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The IRS launched an online site to help taxpayers determine if they get stimulus or "economic impact" money. That site joins 3 others to help you track payments.

IRS Launches Online Form to Get Stimulus Checks Faster The new online form at irs.gov allows people to provide bank account details needed to receive electronic payment rather than waiting for a check. It also includes a feature to check on the status of the payment.

