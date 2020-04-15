Fin24.com | Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulator warns Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority warns against doing business with forex trading platforms that promise an income during the Covid-19 lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Janice Roberts RT @Fin24: https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulator warns https… 42 seconds ago Fin24 https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulato… https://t.co/PUrgoQEZJb 19 minutes ago