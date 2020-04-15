Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulator warns

Fin24.com | Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulator warns

News24 Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority warns against doing business with forex trading platforms that promise an income during the Covid-19 lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aloysius2012

Janice Roberts RT @Fin24: https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulator warns https… 42 seconds ago

Fin24

Fin24 https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Forex trading during lockdown: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regulato… https://t.co/PUrgoQEZJb 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.