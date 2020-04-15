Global  

Lyft launches meal, grocery delivery service in several U.S. cities

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Lyft Inc on Wednesday said it has launched a new on-demand delivery service to provide essential goods, including groceries, meals and medical supplies, to people in need during the coronavirus crisis.
