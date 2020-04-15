Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New at KCI: a change in driving patterns

New at KCI: a change in driving patterns

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A different kind of control will face visitors to Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI). The roadways leading to the two remaining terminals are being rerouted to allow for construction of a new terminal. Starting April 28, the one-way counterclockwise loop that has passed by Terminals A, B and C will give way to a shorter, two-way circuit. The new pattern will take drivers going to the terminals on a left turn, going clockwise around the air traffic control tower. Drivers must navigate…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.