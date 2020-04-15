Hooters, forced to close dining rooms during coronavirus, lays off nearly 700 in Tampa Bay Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Hooters, known for its servers in tiny orange shorts, white tank tops and sneakers, laid off nearly 700 workers throughout the Tampa Bay region after coronavirus closed its dining rooms. In state filings that went public Monday, Clearwater-based Hooters Management Corp. notified the state that it would lay off a total 679 employees at locations throughout the Tampa Bay region. The letter is dated March 26 and says the closures are related to the pandemic and Gov. Ron DeSantis' order that restaurants… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: ABC Action News - Published 1 week ago Tampa Bay area hotels kick out longterm occupants for not paying weekly rate 02:05 Two men tell ABC Action News they were kicked out of their rooms because they didn't pay the weekly rate, despite living at the hotel for months. You Might Like

Tweets about this