Hooters, forced to close dining rooms during coronavirus, lays off nearly 700 in Tampa Bay

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Hooters, known for its servers in tiny orange shorts, white tank tops and sneakers, laid off nearly 700 workers throughout the Tampa Bay region after coronavirus closed its dining rooms. In state filings that went public Monday, Clearwater-based Hooters Management Corp. notified the state that it would lay off a total 679 employees at locations throughout the Tampa Bay region. The letter is dated March 26 and says the closures are related to the pandemic and Gov. Ron DeSantis' order that restaurants…
