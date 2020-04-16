Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Future of West Seattle Bridge uncertain as closure extends through 2021

Future of West Seattle Bridge uncertain as closure extends through 2021

bizjournals Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The Seattle Department of Transportation doesn’t anticipate traffic returning to the West Seattle Bridge this year or next, officials said Wednesday. The future of the West Seattle Bridge remains uncertain. SDOT will determine whether it’s financially or technically feasible to repair the bridge, Director Sam Zimbabwe said. The agency doesn’t have enough information to estimate or even speculate the cost or duration of potential repair work, he said. However, SDOT does plan to add temporary…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mamajite

Rebecca⁷ | #BTSinSeattle RT @seattledot: Since we closed the West Seattle Bridge on 3/23, we’ve worked tirelessly to determine next steps and share that informatio… 31 minutes ago

ColinPaisley

Coin Paisey My 2020 has so far been seeing the only presidential candidate I've ever believed in get torpedoed by the DNC, a pa… https://t.co/ldhRyTJFgM 48 minutes ago

robdaemon

Rob RT @mattmarkovich: Breaking: West Seattle Bridge will be closed throughout 2020 and maybe all of 2021. Bridge may not be repairable. Cit… 1 hour ago

semidreamless

Melissa RT @JoeVeyera: "We will need to replace the West Seattle High Rise-Bridge much sooner than promised when it opened in 1984. Further, should… 1 hour ago

sean10793855

sean murphy RT @SeaNeighborhood: Update on West Seattle Bridge: "should repair prove feasible, under a “best case” scenario we do not anticipate traffi… 2 hours ago

MichaelKIRO7

Michael Spears RT @TracyTTraffic: #breaking we have crews working on this and will have the latest coming up at 5pm on @KIRO7Seattle #westseattlebridge ht… 2 hours ago

MichaelKIRO7

Michael Spears RT @TracyTTraffic: #breaking @MayorJenny and @seattledot saying the future of the West Seattle Bridge is uncertian. Closure for the high… 2 hours ago

SeaNeighborhood

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Update on West Seattle Bridge: "should repair prove feasible, under a “best case” scenario we do not anticipate tra… https://t.co/XsFtQqm8KV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.