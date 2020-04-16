Future of West Seattle Bridge uncertain as closure extends through 2021

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Seattle Department of Transportation doesn’t anticipate traffic returning to the West Seattle Bridge this year or next, officials said Wednesday. The future of the West Seattle Bridge remains uncertain. SDOT will determine whether it’s financially or technically feasible to repair the bridge, Director Sam Zimbabwe said. The agency doesn’t have enough information to estimate or even speculate the cost or duration of potential repair work, he said. However, SDOT does plan to add temporary… 👓 View full article

