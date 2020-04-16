Future of Dallas to Houston high-speed rail project uncertain

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

JEWETT — Jim Miles can’t work the land any more. The stroke he suffered on Halloween in 2018 robbed him of his ability to personally tend the ranch he owns located nearly two hours south of Dallas. Beyond a line of grazing cattle, deer can hazily be seen in the distance, making their way over a fence. Even though a steady rain is falling, it’s so quiet that the 80-year-old Miles barely has to speak above a whisper. Though he can see much of his farmstead from the living room’s tall windows,… 👓 View full article

