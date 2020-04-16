Global  

Comet Resources capital raising reaffirms support for Barraba Copper Project acquisition

Proactive Investors Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has received subscriptions for $650,000 under a placement of 65 million shares which reaffirms support for the acquisition of the Barraba Copper Project in northern NSW.

The company has completed the acquisition under amended terms that include a reduction in consideration shares to $200,000 from $450,000.

An initial drilling program is expected to begin once current COVID-19 travel restrictions are eased.*Initial field exploration*

Comet's managing director Matthew O'Kane said: "I'm very pleased that we have been able to work with our advisors and the vendors of the Barraba project to come up with terms that enable us to continue with the acquisition and proceed with a placement that is sized to reflect current market conditions.

"I am now looking forward to the initial field exploration program at Barraba as soon as logistical and regulatory conditions permit."
