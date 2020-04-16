Global  

United Airlines Plans To Further Cut Schedule Amid U.S. Aid

RTTNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
United Airlines (UAL) is planning to further reduce its schedule and cut costs, saying that federal-government aid does not cover its total payroll expense. The aid represents only about 30 percent of its total costs. Meanwhile, the airline indicated that it could cut jobs after the end of deadline set by the government in the financial aid terms.
