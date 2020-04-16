Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple Inc's new iPhone SE for the budget-conscious is unlikely to be a major driver of sales in China, with analysts noting it lacks the 5G capability that most new Chinese smartphones in a similar price range offer.

