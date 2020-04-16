Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Apple Inc's new iPhone SE for the budget-conscious is unlikely to be a major driver of sales in China, with analysts noting it lacks the 5G capability that most new Chinese smartphones in a similar price range offer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Apple's new budget iPhone gets lukewarm China reception

Apple's new budget iPhone gets lukewarm China reception 01:14

 A social media poll suggests Apple's new budget iPhone, the SE, may not do much for the company's sales in China. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NonVitalTooth

梁文发,NEO V.H. RT @ReutersBiz: Apple's new budget #iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace https://t.co/CIxnjyXXsq via @horwitzjo… 1 minute ago

OnBRM

OnBRM Apple’s new iPhone SE for the budget-conscious is unlikely to be a major driver of sales in China… https://t.co/IGyrZysmfu 16 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Apple's new budget #iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace https://t.co/CIxnjyXXsq via… https://t.co/I92oSoYInS 25 minutes ago

MichelReuters

Michel Rose There's something quite epochal about this story. Long-dominant power's technology no longer good enough for new ri… https://t.co/yGjApNdxPx 35 minutes ago

alan0606

alan0606 RT @ReutersUK: Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace https://t.co/HT1gZI8oWx https://t.co/jjX… 41 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace https://t.co/HT1gZI8oWx https://t.co/jjXGylgphs 45 minutes ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace https://t.co/vf8QytF1ko 1 hour ago

anaskhan12344

Mohd Anas RT @HTTech: 60% people in a survey said they wouldn't buy the new iPhone. #iPhoneSE2020 @htTweets https://t.co/u8i3KM0hSC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.